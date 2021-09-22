FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 2 spoilers: A topical story in ‘Patriots’







Curious to learn more about FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 2, which is airing on the other side of the big crossover? Let’s just say there’s a lot to dive into here!

So where do we begin? First and foremost, we should note that the show is shifting back to its regular timeslot of 10:00 p.m. Eastern. The only reason it’s airing where it is tonight is to make sure the crossover makes the most story sense possible. Episode 2 will have a more familiar rhythm and theme, and you are also going to see a new member of the Fugitive Task Force in Kristin Gaines.

Want a few more details? Then take a look at the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Patriots” – New Fugitive Task Force member Kristin Gaines joins Jess and the team, as they head to D.C. to find a dangerous fugitive from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Sept. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Just on the basis of this alone it’s already clear that this is one of the more timely episodes that the show is giving us this year, and it’s going to speak further to the danger that exists at home in this country. This will be about extremism, danger, and understanding the criminal mind.

For those surprised that the show is taking on something pertaining to January 6, don’t be — Dick Wolf productions have never shied away from tackling big subjects, even if they may be difficult or divisive to discuss. The story is original, but at the same time it has that “ripped from the headlines” approach.

