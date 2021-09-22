Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale: Who could die?







With the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale set to air sooner rather than later on Starz, of course we have to think about death. Is that a little morbid? Sure, but at this point, it’s been very-much established that this is a show where morbid things happen. Characters die and they die often.

So who should we be the most worried about entering this weekend? Let’s go ahead and go through the candidates for a moment.

Malcolm Howard – This one is a given based on what happened on this past episode. The preview showed him being taken to a hospital so technically, he’s not 100% dead as of yet. However, it does feel like he’s knocking on death’s door and he could around long enough just to reveal a big secret: Who he is to Kanan Stark.

Unique – Given that he’s the Big Bad of this season at present, it’s hard to know a situation where he and Raq both live to keep fighting. We may have reached the point of no return here.

Symphony – Hey, love interests in the Power universe do tend to die and die often. We don’t get the sense that he’s in the line of fire right now, but that could change.

Toni – She’s not that popular a character, so would anyone be that mad if she goes?

Lou Lou and Marvin – We understand thinking that either one of these characters could go (minor spoilers ahead), but season 2 casting notices suggest that both of them make it to next season in some form.

As for Jukebox, you already know that she’s around in Power — though we know how her story eventually ends.

Who do you think could die on the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale?

