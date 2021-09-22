New Amsterdam season 4 episode 2: Are Max and Helen really leaving?







At the end of last night’s New Amsterdam season 4 premiere, there was a pretty-big shock. After all, Max Goodwin decided that he is leaving — rather than stay at New Amsterdam in the long-term, he is heading off to London with Helen Sharpe!

This is an exciting, albeit sudden development. It represents Max saying yes to his heart rather than any career ambition, and it’s also a seismic change from what he’s done in the past. It’s also something that could dramatically change the show. How would a series entitled New Amsterdam really work when two of the most-popular characters are not actually at the hospital?

Here’s where executive producer David Schulner comes into play. In a new interview with TV Insider, he makes it 100% clear that while he intends for these characters to leave, it is not going to happen right away:

No one believes me when I say that Max and Sharpe are going to London. There’s a lot to do before they leave. There’s a lot to put into place before they go. But they’re going.

This is where things get tricky; it doesn’t feel like there’s any timetable as to when the two could end up departing. It could be in a few weeks, or it could be a little later this season. They could go only for there to be a time jump and they return after the fact. We don’t foresee the hospital ever fading into the background on this show; we wouldn’t even be shocked if we had an episode or two eventually with Max and Helen overseas.

In the end, just know this: There is a lot of room for excitement still with New Amsterdam, and what you saw last night is almost certainly not the end of the surprises.

What do you think is going to happen next with Max and Helen on New Amsterdam season 4?

