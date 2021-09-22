New Amsterdam season 4 episode 2 spoilers: ‘We’re in This Together’







Based on some early details it does seem like New Amsterdam season 4 episode 2 is out to give us some more positive stories. How else could you describe an installment called “We’re in This Together?” Max Goodwin is still trying to make the world a little bit better, though there are going to be challenges around each and every corner.

One of the most curious things about his story moving forward is simply this: His employment. At the end of tonight’s episode he told Sharpe that he would travel with her as opposed to staying at the hospital; he’s putting this relationship above everything else and with that, he’s looking to try and correct some of the mistakes from the past. It’s far too early to know if that will work, or even what this story is going to look like; rest assured, though, that he is going to remain an integral part of this story no matter where he is.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 2 synopsis:

09/28/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max advises a young student at a science fair but encounters legal complications with her brilliant invention. Bloom encourages Dr. Shinwari to be more aggressive in the ED. Iggy gets a lesson in humility. Brantley has a surprise for the staff. TV-14

Just from reading this alone you can probably get a pretty clear sense that even with Max’s decision, the entire show is not going to change. You will still see the hospital; meanwhile, you’ll also see the characters further along their careers in some unique and interesting ways. This show should continue to surprise, and hopefully they’ll be able to maintain this positive momentum that they’ve hyped up in the story so far.

