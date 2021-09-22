Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?







Following the finale this week on Hulu, can you expect a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 renewal — or is this the end of the road?

We don’t want to be someone who beats around the bush here too long, so let’s go ahead and make the following clear: Don’t expect more episodes. As many of you know, the Nicole Kidman series is an adaptation of a Liane Moriarty novel and by virtue of that, it was designed as a limited series. There is meant to be a defined beginning, middle, and end to this story, and we don’t think anyone went into this with the expectation that there will be another season down the road.

In general, though, we know that there’s always that temptation for networks/streaming services to try to tap into more of a good thing. This is what led to there being a second season of Big Little Lies and more of True Detective. Heck, earlier this year HBO ordered another season of The White Lotus despite it being planned as a limited series! We do think that there is a never-say-never quality to some of these shows, but that doesn’t mean it applies to Nine Perfect Strangers at all.

Instead of trying to do more with this particular concept, our advice to Hulu instead is this: Work with Kidman (who seems to be the master of the limited-series format these days) on another project that utilizes her talents. The reason why viewers enjoy these so much these days if because they know there is not some enormous commitment that comes with these — viewers can come in, check out some stories, and then move on to check out some other stuff down the road. The more of these shows Hulu can accumulate, the more that they will get a positive reputation for this sort of programming.

