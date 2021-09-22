FBI: International episode 2 spoilers: Another crossover?







Next week FBI: International episode 2 is going to air in its standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and there is a little crossover you could see here.

So what are we talking about? While “The Edge” will not be bringing you anything as grandiose as what you saw tonight with the three-parter, there is an opportunity to see Jeremy Sisto turn in an appearance. This is clearly a part of CBS’ strategy to make this world seem as immersive as possible early on; they also want people watching the new show! They’re basically taking everything that worked over on One Chicago and then applying it to this world. We don’t fault them for it at all; this makes sense, so more power to them and getting viewers to check the show out.

For a few more details about the story coming up, check out the full FBI: International episode 2 synopsis below:

“The Edge” – The International Fly Team is called on when a young mother flees to Hungary with her son, after losing partial custody of her son in the U.S. However, after the boy is kidnapped from his mother in broad daylight in Budapest, the team questions which parent is the danger in the child’s life, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Sept. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Jeremy Sisto from FBI guest stars.

So what is one of the big challenges going to be on this season? We think a lot of it could revolve around making sure the characters are strong enough to make up for a lack of a consistent setting. There are obvious parallels between this show and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and in the end, we hope this one has a longer life.

