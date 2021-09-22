Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 10 spoilers: What did Ivan do?







After tonight’s new episode, it’s fair to say that things are going to get more serious on Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 10. We’re close to the end of the season and because of this, we’ll see the show whittled down slightly to those who are in serious relationships.

Oh, and we’re also pleased to report that nothing terrible happened as a result of the storm — though it’s clear that they wanted you to worry about it for a little bit.

The promo for the next new episode teased a few different things. Take, for example, Ivan supposedly doing something at the hotel, which is when people were evacuated due to the tropical storm in Mexico. Also, there’s the aftermath of the situation with Ivan and Aaron, as Aaron ended up becoming the rose police again at the end of tonight.

The Ivan mystery is the one that racks our brain the most right now — was he communicating with one of the women in the hotel? If so, that could lead to him getting booted; it’s really a ridiculous thing but after the season we’ve seen here, Paradise may be ready to institute some crazy rules to make sure what matters on the beach gets the most attention.

One more thing to remember here (beyond the fact that next week is 3 hours) — the reason why Bachelor in Paradise is stretching things out like this is because of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. There’s value in allowing some of these stories to linger to keep momentum going!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 10?

