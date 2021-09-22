Our Kind of People episode 2 spoilers: ‘My Mother, Myself’







Following today’s premiere, do you want to get a sense of what’s next on Our Kind of People episode 2? There is a lot that lies ahead! Because of this show’s story, and the history of Lee Daniels as an executive producer, you likely know already that we don’t have all the answers yet. As a matter of fact, we’re at a point where things are still kicking off! We’re at a point where we’re still getting to know these people and because of that, there’s potential for a few new twists and turns around every corner.

What we’re trying to say here is pretty simple: Be prepared for anything and everything from Yaya DaCosta and the rest of the cast here. This show has a lot of world-building left to do and you’ll never be able to guess how things continue forward from here.

To get a few more details now, be sure to check out the Our Kind of People episode 2 synopsis below:

As Angela tries to land a spot for Eve’s Crown in the Franklin incubator program, she uncovers a devastating secret about her mother. Meanwhile, Leah attempts to unseat Teddy as the head of Franklin, Raymond is determined to get his company back and Chaos erupts for the Duponts at the Black Diamond Ball in the all-new “My Mother, Myself” episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Sept. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-102) (TV-14 D, L, S)

Just on the basis of reading this alone, we’re willing to wager that the Black Diamond Ball will be one of the most notable parts of this episode. How can it not be? Anytime that you get a lot of people in the same room together you can easily imagine stuff going down from all directions.

