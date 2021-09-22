Supergirl season 6 episode 13 spoilers: A test of courage







Want to learn a little more about Supergirl season 6 episode 13? Next week’s episode seems to be very much about courage — so how will it play out?

The first thing that we’ll say about this episode is rather simple: If you’ve been enjoying Nyxly as a part of this story, there’s more of her coming — in particular a battle between her and Kara as they each try to get hold of a magical totem. This is the sort of thing that could be a game-changer, but it’s far from the only one at this point in the story. Think in terms of what’s going on with Lena, and how this could be used to better define her own future moving forward.

Below, we have the full Supergirl season 6 episode 13 synopsis with some other news as to what you can expect to see next:

SUPERGIRL MUST PASS THE TEST OF COURAGE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team race Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for control of a magical totem that controls courage. Supergirl and Nyxly battle and each get a piece of the totem but learn the first person to pass the test of courage will gain control of the entire thing. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) is still struggling to make sense of her newfound gift. The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Dana Horgan and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Brooke Pohl (#613). Original airdate 9/28/2021.

By the end of this episode maybe we’ll have more clarity on things with Kara and Nyxly. If we don’t have an endgame with this story in this episode, odds are there will be one down the road. It’s not like there are THAT many stories left until we’re at the finale!

