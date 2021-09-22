Willie Garson, Sex and the City and White Collar alum, dead at 57







There’s some truly sad news coming out tonight from the TV world — actor Willie Garson, best known from Sex and the City, has died at the age of 57.

In a post on Instagram Garson’s son Nathan confirmed the news; a separate report from TMZ notes that the actor was battling cancer, but did not confirm it as a cause of death.

Garson was a well-known character actor who, despite his dozens of credits, was known primarily as Stanford from the Sex and the City franchise. We had heard that he was poised to appear in the HBO Max revival entitled And Just Like That…, but there is no confirmed news about his role there as of this time. We knew him well as Mozzie from White Collar, and for the recurring role that he had as Gerard Hirsch across Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI.

One of the things that was most indicative of a Willie Garson role was heart. No matter if he was playing a loquacious New Yorker or a shrewd globe-trotting thief, he always found a way to make you relate to the characters he played. He had intelligence, humor, and most of an ability to connect. In addition to some of the roles mentioned Garson also appeared on Supergirl, Salvation, Franklin & Bash, and Girl Meets World. He had no issue transitioning between dramas and comedies.

On a personal note we had an opportunity to interact with Willie over the past several years online — we found him to be nothing other than kind and generous. He loved the work that he did and the people he worked with. He embraced all of his roles and was eager to step back into the White Collar world at least one more time following the show’s conclusion. This one hurts since he had so much more to give us all.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Garson’s friends, family, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. (Photo: USA.)

