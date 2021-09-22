The Resident season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Is Devon in grave danger?







Are you ready for The Resident season 5 episode 2? Based on what the story is at the moment this season, we may never be ready. The writers have the incredibly-difficult challenge of writing out Emily VanCamp and her role of Nic Nevin, someone that we all came to love over the years.

Entering the season the writers did everything that they could in order to keep Nic’s status under wraps, though we were immensely worried as to how they would make this exit happen. It wasn’t as though there was this huge abundance of options for them given the suddenness of the departure and the role that Nic had in Conrad’s life.

So what’s coming in the story beyond Conrad? That’s something Fox was willing to share more on in advance. Below, we’ve got the full The Resident season 5 episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

When one of the doctors is found unconscious in an elevator at Chastain, the staff frantically retraces his steps to figure out the cause. Billie is faced with a personal conflict when she comes face-to-face with the secret she has been hiding all these years. Meanwhile, Bell helps Kit make a decision about a new neurosurgeon joining the team at Chastain in the all-new “No Good Deed” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Sept. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-502) (TV-14 D, L, V)

The end of the promo tonight alluded ever so slightly to Nic’s (possible) disappearance and/or passing. Before that, they showed Devon collapsing in the elevator! More than likely, this is the writers alluding to the gas leak; we remain hopeful that he will be able to make it through this in one piece.

