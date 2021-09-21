Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? A look to the season 2 future







Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC with season 2? Given that today is the first Tuesday of the fall season, it totally makes sense to be hunting around for it.

So are we going to get a chance to see the drama on the air tonight, and get answers to some of those big cliffhangers? Unfortunately, the answer we’ve got at the moment is a clear “no.” The folks at ABC have shifted the show around on their fall schedule, and there actually is some good news that comes with it. When it premieres on Thursday, September 30, it’s going to be doing so following Grey’s Anatomy at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Does it stink to have to wait a little longer for the show to air? Sure, but in the end we’re looking at a situation that could boost the show’s ratings a little bit more.

So while you wait for the series to return, why not get a sense of what’s coming up next? The synopsis below suggests that we’re going to have a straightforward case that turns chaotic — in other words, precisely what you would want from a show like this:

When private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box and starring Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick, “Big Sky” airs THURSDAYS (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

Let’s just hope that moving forward, the momentum of the first season is still there as we dive head-first into this mystery. The big reveals that are ahead need to make sense for these characters, but also be intense and surprising every step of the way.

