Mayim Bialik would like the Jeopardy! hosting gig full-time







We’ve been curious for a while to learn how Jeopardy! is going to find a way to deal with their current mess of a hosting situation and at present, there is no clear answer. We know that they’ve temporarily got Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings alternating duties until the end of the year, but there is no real indication of what they’re planning to do after that.

What we can say is that Mayim does, in fact, want the hosting job full-time, even if it’s not altogether clear who that could logistically work. She is currently the star of Call Me Kat over on Fox, and her schedule makes it that she is unable to do both jobs around the clock. Yet, in a new interview with Glamour, she details what appeals to her the most about the Jeopardy! gig:

“There’s no other job I would rather have … I love my sitcom work, I do. I love all the other things I do. I love the podcast. But I absolutely have never had a better job … the use of my brain and my skillset feels best suited by this job on Jeopardy! It is a dream job. I think it’s a dream job for anyone, but especially for someone who is trained first as a performer and then as a science communicator.”

Our hope is that moving forward in the next few weeks, the game-show will figure out what it wants to do. There is an argument to be made to wait things out until the spring to see if Call Me Kat ends up being renewed for another season; it was a bubble show this past season and if it ends, Mayim would be around full-time. However, does the show really want to wait that long to name its new host? There are also still some out there critical of some of her past comments away from the show, and there have been headlines written about those, as well.

