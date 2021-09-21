The Resident season 5: Where is Nic? Is Emily VanCamp leaving?







Where is Nic on The Resident season 5 premiere? In the process of preparing for tonight’s new episode, it makes sense to wonder that.

The folks behind the scenes of the medical drama have likely spent several weeks already figuring out the best way to write in Emily VanCamp’s exit — in case you did not know, she is no longer going to be a series regular. Her departure came as an enormous surprise to many, especially since Nic and Conrad recently got married and at the end of last season, they welcomed a child together. While Fox has remained rather cryptic on many of the details, the start of this season is going to very-much address what happens to cause Nic to exit the story.

Within this piece, we’re going to document some of what the premiere gives us — remember in advance that this is a real struggle creatively for the writers. They can’t do anything, after all, that would make it seem as though Nic would suddenly abandon her husband or her newborn child. These are just not things in line with who she is as a character! She is loving, kind, and supportive of pretty much everyone around her.

(In real life VanCamp also recently welcomed a baby with husband Josh Bowman, but this does not seem to be tied directly to her leaving the show.)

What happened tonight?

It was clear that VanCamp was leaving the show, as she did not physically appear on-screen during the episode. Yet, we’re going to see this story stretched out for at least a little while as her exit was not formally addressed … at least as of yet. Is it the right move for the writers to let this linger? We’ll leave that up to you for debate…

