The Conners season 4 premiere spoilers: What’s ahead for Becky?







With the premiere of The Conners season 4 coming to ABC tomorrow night, isn’t now the proper time to start talking about individual characters? There is some romance ahead for some, but also some exciting developments for others. Take, for example, the idea of The Lunch Box being converted over to a sports bar!

For the sake of this piece, though, let’s spend a moment talking about Becky. This is a character who has gone to rehab and doing everything in her power to get her life back together. Doing that is not easy, but it feels like the writers have some positive stories ahead for her! Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Dave Caplan had to say on the subject:

“Becky feels like she has her whole life ahead of her again, and she’s excited … Her horizon is bigger now, and she’s got an opportunity to do a lot of things, and she’s going to try to figure out which direction to go in … [But before we get to some of that], we’re going to see her trying to find new coping skills for life. Initially she tries some that maybe aren’t tenable in the long term, and they create complications.”

What would The Conners be without some complications? This is the sort of thing we tend to get on this show time and time again and we’re certainly curious to see what it will look like. In general, this show does a great job of combining humor and then also relatable stories to a lot of people out there. We know there are many viewers who understand recoveries and the highs/lows that go along with it. Let’s go ahead and hope in advance that the writers do this story justice.

