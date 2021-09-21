Animal Kingdom season 5: Is Officer Chadwick the new Big Bad?







We’ve come to see a lot of dangerous foes on Animal Kingdom — so, for the sake of this article, let’s have a talk about Office Chadwick.

So what can we tell you about this character so far? He’s clearly corrupt, as he was willing to not only shoot the DEA Agent, but also blackmail the Cody Boys in order to keep him in the loop. He’s using them to fill his own pockets and at the end of the day, he also knows that the Cody Boys need him. Without him, it’s going to be near-impossible for them to operate the way that they want to … or at least that’s how it looks at this very moment in time.

We know that the Cody Boys would 100% love it if Chadwick was completely off the board at the moment — but how can they work to ensure that he’s gone? You probably can’t kill him without creating some sort of super-chaotic situation and beyond just that, there are other risks that come with trying to pin a crime on him.

No matter what the writers decide to do, we imagine that the remainder of season 5 will be partially about how the guys handle this situation — in addition to how they prepare for one of the biggest heists to date. No matter what they want to do with Officer Chadwick, there’s a real shortage on funds at the moment. The Codys may have to risk their lives in order to take another step forward.

Do you think that Officer Chadwick will be a huge part of the Animal Kingdom season 5 story moving forward?

