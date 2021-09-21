Evil season 2 episode 11 spoilers: A mystery all around … tax exemption?







We gotta say that on the surface, Evil season 2 episode 11 could be one of the strangest ones we’ve had a chance to see yet — and that’s saying something. The title, after all, is “I is for IRS,” and a revenue service probably was not what you thought we’d be talking about her.

Before we go any further here, let’s go ahead and talk about why they are going to be the focus for this episode. Be sure to check out the synopsis below:

The IRS taps the team to investigate the legitimacy of a new organization seeking religious status for tax exemption.

As strange as this may seem on paper, we have a feeling it’s going to get SO much stranger once the team actually turns up. What is this religion, and is this religion really one at all? One of the reasons why this is probably so vague is to mask what is truly going on here; everyone, more than likely, wants there to be an air of mystery around this story for as long as humanly possible.

There is one other thing worth knowing as we gear up for this story to arrive — we’re starting to get close to the big finale! There are only three episodes left and we have to assume that the rest of the way, things are only going to get weirder and weirder. Be prepared for some thought-provoking investigations, questions getting answered, and a few jaw-droppers when the dust finally settles. Because we already know that there’s a season 3 coming down the road, that does give the writers a little more flexibility to come up with the most exciting conclusion possible.

