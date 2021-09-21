Grey’s Anatomy season 18 trailer teases surprise return — and a wedding!







Today ABC unveiled a new Grey’s Anatomy season 18 trailer and, to the surprise of almost no one, there is a Station 19 crossover coming. Even if these events are polarizing, both the networks and producers are eager to make them happen.

So what’s going to be coming up over the course of these two hours? You’re going to see a lot of major crises but, at the same time, also a little bit of romance. It seems like Owen and Teddy’s wedding is right around the corner! After we had that big fake-out in the past with these two it looks like the producers are going to get to the good stuff pretty quickly here — they aren’t going to make us wait! Or … are they? The irony is that the producers may still be finding another way to trick us coming up.

Judging from the way this trailer looks, it already seems as though we’re going to see some sort of significant event happen right around the time of the wedding, and it could put everyone on hold for at least a short period of time.

Aside from the wedding, the part of this trailer that excites us the most is absolutely the part where a surprise visitor from Meredith’s past is teased. Who is it? If we were a betting man we’d go ahead and push all-in on it being Addison. We know that Kate Walsh is coming back at some point in the early going here, and she is one of the few characters who could justify this level of hype.

