Ordinary Joe episode 2 spoilers: Stages of reflection in ‘Requiem’







If you are curious to learn more about Ordinary Joe episode, rest assured we’ve got some details within this piece! We like to think this will offer up some context on how future episodes of the James Wolk series will work. We think that NBC would love this to be the heir apparent for This Is Us but in the end, that’s not going to be an easy thing to pull off. At least we know that this show has a fascinating what if? sort of premise and a great leading man — these two things go a long way.

So where do we go from here moving into episode 2? The title for the next installment is “Requiem” and the synopsis below offers up a little bit more insight into what’s coming:

09/27/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : With the anniversary of 9/11 approaching, all three Joes grapple with the emotions that come with the day. Cop Joe and Amy pursue a romance, but Music Joe and Amy’s marriage is clouded by a big secret. Nurse Joe and Jenny have a breakthrough. TV-14 D,L

So how will this show play out in the ratings? That’s something we’re still waiting to figure out. We’ll be honest here in saying that James Wolk shows, despite his considerable talent, don’t often perform anywhere near as well as they should in the numbers. We at least know that this show has a good bit going for it in terms of its lead-in, as programs that premiere after The Voice have at least a decent track record of stick around for a little while. A great example here is The Blacklist back when it first started or, a little more recently, Manifest — sure, NBC eventually canceled it, but it had a nice run before that.

