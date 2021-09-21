The Big Leap episode 2 spoilers: the auditions are underway!







Following tonight’s big premiere, are you curious to learn more about The Big Leap episode 2 and what could be coming up next?

Before we go too far here, can we just say first and foremost how crazy/absurd the premise of this show is? It’s one of those TV shows about the making of the show, and there’s somehow potential for all sorts of fun stuff throughout here. We’re not sure that this would’ve been remotely possible to pull off as a concept a couple of decades go. This show is going to be fun and hopefully addictive — it’s our hope that enough people get on board! The challenge here is simply that this is not the sort of show that always generates enormous ratings.

We’ll deal with some of this down the road — for now, let’s just focus on the story! Below, we’ve got the full The Big Leap episode 2 synopsis with more updates as to what’s coming:

With auditions beginning for the three lead roles — The White Swan, The Black Swan and The Prince — tensions begin to rise as the contestants all vie for the same parts. Gabby confronts Nick about his purposeful manipulation of the show and the producers catch Julia’s husband talking poorly about their marriage. Meanwhile, Mike accidentally reveals a huge secret to Nick and the producers in the all-new “Classic Tragic Love Triangle” episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Sept. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-102) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

Before the end of this episode, we imagine that we’ll see some ridiculously fun stuff as the contestants battle it out for the parts. The great thing about a show like this is that ultimately, they can get away with so much more than an actual reality show would be able to.

