Blue Bloods season 12 premiere promo: First family dinner footage!







The first official promo for the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere has finally arrived online, and odds are, this will deliver on much of what you’d expect.

From the first season on, it’s felt like one of the main goals of Blue Bloods as a franchise is to make you a little bit reflective. They want you to be thinking a lot about your own family and some of the traditions you’ve had over the years! If you don’t have much of a family, the Reagans are often eager to invite you in. These dinner-table discussions are a hallmark to what this show is and the aforementioned promo (see below) is a real reminder of that.

This promo accentuates what is one of the biggest issues going on in the world today: Division. Whether it is the police vs. common citizens or almost any other group of people vs. another, we live in a society where arguments are incredibly commonplace. Is there any way to resolve them? The Reagans introduce the idea of compromise and discussion as a solution in the promo and it’s a nice sentiment. Is it a little bit of words coming out through idealism? Sure, and it may be impossible for this hope to be reality; nonetheless, it’s something to strive towards and that’s a message the show wants out there.

Of course, the season 12 premiere will also feature drama — Danny and Baez have a tough case that could require some external help; meanwhile, we’re also going to see Frank clash with the Mayor once again in a storyline that could have huge repercussions. We hope that there are some surprising developments before the hour wraps but in the end, we have to wait until October 1 to find out!

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you watch that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don't want you missing them.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

Above everything else, we're family. The NEW season of #BlueBloods returns Friday, October 1st — see you at the dinner table. pic.twitter.com/FvZkMjXdqK — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) September 21, 2021

