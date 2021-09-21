NCIS: Hawaii episode 2 spoilers: The road ahead for Jane Tennant







Following tonight’s big premiere, doesn’t it make sense to want to know more about NCIS: Hawaii episode 2 airing on CBS next week? This is an installment entitled “Boom,” and clearly that is evidence enough that you should be excited about this!

Consider this episode a chance to learn more, first and foremost, about Vanessa Lachey’s leading lady of Jane Tennant, a woman with a lot of her plate and also a goal of making her unit the best that is out there. As important as her story is, though, we can’t lose sight of the fact that this is an ensemble show — there are a lot of supporting players we still need to learn more about! The premiere had to be a little more Jane-focused, which is understandable given that the lead has to be front and center in the early days.

Below, we’ve got the full NCIS: Hawaii episode 2 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

“Boom” – Tennant and NCIS must take down a notorious team of international thieves using WWII explosives on armored trucks before they complete their final big job and disappear. Also, Kai searches for a new place to live; Lucy and Whistler have a standoff about their previous encounter; and Ernie’s mission in the field is more alarming than he expected, on NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Sept. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

When it comes to the long-term success of NCIS: Hawaii, we can’t state enough how important episode 2 really is. This is your biggest opportunity to ensure that viewers stick with the property long-term. We know that people are exceedingly impatient in this era where there are viewing options around every turn; you have to find a way in order to get them committed to at least watch for a few more weeks, if not longer.

