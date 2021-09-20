Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Liz & Max’s quest







When Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 10 arrives on The CW in one week’s time, you better believe there will be high stakes. What’s at the core of this story? Think in terms of a search for Heath, someone incredibly essential in re-shaping the current way of things. When you’ve gone Jones trapped within your own body, wouldn’t you want to get them out as soon as humanly possible? That seems to be where Max is at over the course of this episode.

Of course, the Liz / Max storyline won’t be the only big character-focused plot in this hour; you are also going to see some essential stuff for Isobel and Michael, who have a very specific goal when it comes to Dallas that they might be able to achieve. For some more insight, be sure to check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

SINNERS AND SAVIORS – Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) race to find Heath (guest star Steven Krueger) in the hopes that he can help find a way to get Jones out of Max’s body. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) try to get through to Dallas (guest star Quentin Plair). The episode was directed by Laura Petzke and written by Danny Tolli & Onalee Hunter Hughes (#310). Original airdate 9/27/2021.

Given that there are only four more episodes left this season, isn’t it a foregone conclusion that things are going to escalate? Don’t they have to in order for your hair to collectively stand on end for a while longer? At this point, it at least feels like the Max / Jones story is one that will be essential to the show for at least a little while moving forward.

Related – Check out some more news on Roswell, New Mexico right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to keep coming back for some other insight. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







