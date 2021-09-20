FBI: International interview: Show EP sets up crossover premiere







Tomorrow night on CBS FBI is kicking off a three-part crossover event, and this will be used to introduce a whole new show in the franchise! FBI: International is taking an up-close-and-personal look at how the bureau handles threats all over the globe, and it’s going to have an opportunity to present a very different sort of vibe. These are characters who often have different resources and challenges than their domestic colleagues, even if in the end, they all share the same end goal.

FBI: International is yet another show from prolific executive producer Dick Wolf, and at the center of this one behind the scenes is another familiar face in Derek Haas. He serves as an executive producer here in the same capacity that he does over on Chicago Fire, and we had a chance to speak with him recently about the process used to properly set up this show.

Matt & Jess – The first blanket question is just a showrunning one: This is such a different show from Chicago Fire. How do you balance the two professionally, let alone in your head?

You just have to turn the channel and start in on a different vibe when you’re writing the two. They are completely different shows and it just takes hard work and discipline. There’s no secret to it… thankfully, I’m surrounded by amazing writers like Michael Gilvary and Andrea Newman on Fire, and Matt Olmstead on FBI: International. They make me look good.

We’ve seen Chicago series launch via crossover and now this — is it easier dovetailing a new series like this off of another one that is established?

It has its benefits for sure. When existing characters respect and admire the new ones, those feelings carry over. It’s only difficult logistically… like how do you get three productions pulling in the same direction? You get Dick Wolf involved, that’s how.

How topical are you trying to make the series right now with events going on all over the world?

We always look to pull stories inspired from real events. It’s the secret to a long-running series… find great stories and then put your spin on them!

Be prepared…

The premiere of FBI: International will air tomorrow night at 10:00 p.m., following both the flagship show and FBI: Most Wanted. Because this is a three-part crossover, you’re going to want to watch all three! Following the premiere, FBI: International will air weekly at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

What are you the most excited to see on FBI: International?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







