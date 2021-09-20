Better Call Saul season 6 photo: A new dive behind the scenes!







Better Call Saul season 6 is still actively in production — we reported recently that Bob Odenkirk is back on set and with that in mind, things are full-speed ahead as we wait for new episodes to air next year.

Of course, in the midst of this waiting game, isn’t it nice to get some behind-the-scenes pictures here and there?

In a new post on the show’s Twitter, you can get a tiny glimpse into the show filming late one evening in the Albuquerque area. One of the people present appears to be executive producer Peter Gould, who is one of the chief voices behind the scenes in steering the story.

The challenge of Better Call Saul season 6 is pretty easy to identify at this point. The writers have the rather-difficult task of tying Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman’s story to where we first meet him in the Breaking Bad timeline. Meanwhile, there’s also the challenge of giving something more to Jimmy in the flash-forwards as Gene. We’re still hoping that the character can find redemption there; we don’t need to see a repeat of the Breaking Bad ending with Jimmy, especially since he’s not the same person as Walter White. It would be great if there was some sort of teaser by the end of the year with a small amount of footage in it, but there’s no guarantee that AMC will do that. Why would they hurry anything along here when in the end, they don’t have to?

Crafting your vision under a desert moon. Epic. pic.twitter.com/50tJ85EB4D — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) September 20, 2021

