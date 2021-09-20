Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Who does Rebecca lose?







While Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10 is going to have its fair share of humor, be prepared now for a lot of sadness, as well. This episode is entitled “No Weddings and a Funeral,” and we now have a stronger sense of what the focal point of the series will be.

For a few more details on this very subject, be sure to check out the newly-released Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

Rebecca is stunned by a sudden loss. The team rallies to show their support, but Ted finds himself grappling with a piece of his past.

So who could Rebecca be losing? There are a few different candidates. We just met her mother not that long ago, so there is something to be said for her either losing her or her father at this time. There could be a lot of emotional shrapnel if it is her father, being that Ted recently revealed his father killed himself when he was just a teenager. He may want to be there for Rebecca, but the loss may bring up some terrible memories of his own past … ones that he has not properly resolved.

Another, albeit more shocking, possibly is that the deceased is Flo a.k.a. Sassy, Rebecca’s longtime friend who has a very important role in her life. We do think this would rock Rebecca to her core and cause her to take perspective of her own life. We’ve heard nothing about anyone in Rebecca’s life being ill; hence, the word “sudden” being in the synopsis.

Would we understand those who felt like season 2 was overall too sad? Sure, but we think Ted Lasso is working to remind us that sometimes, this is life. There is sadness in it; the same goes for pain. We’ve all felt so many of these things over the years; sometimes, all you can do is lean on those who are close to you.

Who do you think Rebecca could be losing on Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10?

