This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Mandy Moore teases ‘tears’ on the set







Just in case you didn’t know already, you are going to be emotional often when you’re watching This Is Us season 6 on NBC. This is the final season on the network and because of that, you gotta be prepared for emotional moments all across the board. They’ll probably start early on and carry through all the way to the series finale.

Why does this show cause so many teary eyes? We think a lot of it has to do with the way this show is presented, and how much people see of themselves in these characters. This is a story of family, and even for those without much of a family, they may still find something heartfelt and relatable here.

In case you were wondering how production is going on these finale episodes, here’s what Mandy Moore (Rebecca) had to say in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Emmys:

“It’s already tears. Tears for the material and tears for the fact that we’re leaving this family. This family is disbanding. But we have many, many months and episodes to shoot.”

We also imagine that within these months, we’re going to have a chance to see many more family revelations! This Is Us season 5 ended with huge news about Kate getting remarried and moving forward, there’s a chance we could see a few additional surprises, as well. We have a lot of years in the flash-forwards that are largely unaccounted for — this final season is going to be the most ambitious yet. It has to be in order to properly set up the endgame.

