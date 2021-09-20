Emmys 2021: Alex Trebek, Norm Macdonald featured during In Memoriam







The In Memoriam segment is of course of the most important of the entire Emmys, as you are honoring those who came before. This has been a brilliant year for television, but we’ve also lost a number of greats. Some of their performances roles are going to stick with us for the remainder of our lives.

Here are some of the greats who were honored on the show today: Christopher Plummer, Larry King, Willard Scott, Dawn Wells, George Segal, William Link, Ned Beatty, Billie Hayes, Michael Apted, David Rodriguez, Markie Post, Alex Trebek, Hal Holbrook, Dustin Diamond, Allan Burns, John Sacret Young, Marc Wilmore, Norm Crosby, Jackie Mason, Charles Grodin, Conchata Ferrell, Jessica Walter, Cicely Tyson, Clarence Williams III, Ed Asner, Cloris Leachman, Paul Mooney, Biz Markie, Norm Macdonald, and Michael K. Williams. The latter was the perfect person to end the show with.

If there is one critique that we have with the In Memoriam this year, it’s the font that they chose for the names. As someone trying to write down the names, many of them were hard to see! We like a little more clarity since inevitably, we won’t be familiar with every single name on the list. There are certain names we are missing just because of the presentation of the segment.

There were a few names featured who we had a chance to hear from in the segment, including Tyson, King, Williams, and Trebek. Every name featured here (and others who were left out) deserve our love and respect. These are icons who made the world of television what it is today. So many artists, producers, and directors stand on their shoulders for all of the work that they did. They will be dearly missed.

