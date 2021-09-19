The Resident season 5 premiere sneak peek: An attack on the hospital







The premiere of The Resident season 5 is just a couple of days ahead and of course, we know that there’s going to be drama. There has to be! With Emily VanCamp departing the series, all eyes are going to be on the storyline with Nic and understandably so.

With all of that being said, though, we do want to take a moment in this piece and focus on some other problems at the hospital. Take, for example, a ransomware attack that is going to cause some immediate panic for the doctors and nurses at Chastain. The sneak peek below presents a little bit of insight as to what you can expect to see here; this is a chaotic, highly-dangerous situation, mostly because the longer it lasts, the more patients could die. Unfortunately, very few of these doctors are going to have any knowledge as to how to make things better. Instead, they’ll have to try their best to treat without any of the technology they’ve grown accustomed to.

For Kit Voss, this situation is going to be an enormous test. At the end of last season she became the new CEO of the hospital; we know that she’s capable of leading the team, but this is not your typical sort of problem; instead, this tests your patience, your resolve, and your resourcefulness.

We don’t foresee that this is going to be an issue that is resolved early on in this episode; it could course through the entirety of this episode and with that, we’ll have to see how this is juxtaposed against what’s going on with Nic. We could be spending most of the hour waiting for news on that character; it may be hard to concentrate on anything else!

