Scenes from a Marriage episode 3 spoilers: Is the outlook positive?







Are you curious to learn more about Scenes from a Marriage episode 3? There is another new episode coming to HBO next week and yet again, we’re going to see a lot of emotional stuff throughout.

So what are we seeing here? We could be at yet another key point in Jonathan and Mira’s relationship timeline. It seems like the two have a chance to get closer together following their separation; they have learned things about each other and, in theory, these could be the sort of things that could help solidify things for these characters.

Unfortunately, we also know that this show is not out to paint some aggressively-rosy portrait. There could be some highs, but there are also some deep, devastating lows that could be explored. This show is meant to showcase it all, the best and the worst. There’s a real risk that could come with every scene that Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac have together. For a few more details on that very subject, take a look at the Scenes from a Marriage episode 3 synopsis below:

Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) and Mira (Jessica Chastain) share all that they’ve learned since separating, rekindling old connections at the risk of exacerbating dormant wounds.

Can this show find a broader audience now that it’s starting to churn along? Despite having two big-name stars the premiere didn’t have a huge impact in the live ratings. (We know that this is just one measurement to how viewers are watching, but still.) We know that HBO shows do sometimes have a slow build as viewers discover them over time; the challenge here is simply that there are only five episodes in this limited series. That doesn’t mean there is a ton of time for viewers to even discover this!

