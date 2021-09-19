The Voice video: Vaughn Mugol auditions to ‘The A Team’ by Ed Sheeran







The premiere of The Voice season 21 is set for NBC tomorrow night — do you want to meet Vaughn Mugol today? He’s one of the first performers we’ve had a chance to see all season, and his audition to Ed Sheeran’s “The A Team” is something special.

If you look below you can watch Vaughn’s full blind audition below and from start to finish, he brings a lot of soul to the hit song. It’s got some of the folksy essence of the original but at the same time there’s something more here. You can hear a few vocal theatrics in here and by the end of the performance, there’s a feeling that every coach could help him get even better. There’s a lot of untapped potential here!

Is this going to be a pickup for series newcomer Ariana Grande? We’re sure that she is going to want her in order to make her presence felt this season — she’s up against three coaches who have been here for a long time! John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton all know how this show works. They also know that right pitch to make to win an artist over. If we were Vaughn we’d go with Grande just because it feels like there’s a similar energy here — she can also help him to choose some current, fun songs that show him off a little bit more. We’d love to see him work the stage even more!

In the end, let’s just hope that The Voice has a rich talent pool all across the board this time around — if that happens, we’ll be more confident than ever that we’re going to have a great season.

What do you think about Vaughn Mugol and his audition on The Voice?

Is he someone you'd root for down the road?

