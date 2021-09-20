Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 12 spoilers: The last before big finale







Are you ready for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 12 to arrive next week? There are a number of things to be said about. At the center of all of them, though, has to be that we are about to get the penultimate episode of the show. Given that this is the penultimate season of the show, that probably does up the ante to yet another level.

So what are we going to see throughout “Loose Ends”? Think in terms of a lot of chaos, but also an epic heist like no other as the Cody Boys band together for what could be a heist like no other.

The full Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 12 synopsis doesn’t give away too much, but of course there’s a good reason for that as they try to keep some secrets here:

The Codys resolve unfinished business and plan their biggest heist ever without Smurf.

Are there going to be some unforeseen problems? We have to imagine so, largely because Smurf was really the one who excelled at some of these plans. Yet, we know that the Cody Boys are desperate at this point — they need money, they need resources, and they also need more contacts. If this operation with Frankie goes south, we’re not sure that they will ever get another chance with the same potential benefits that they have here.

