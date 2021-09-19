Fantasy Island season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? The latest







Following tonight’s big finale on Fox, can you expect a Fantasy Island season 2 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled? As you would imagine, there are a few different things worth tackling here.

So where do we kick things off? Well, let’s just say that for now, the network has not figured out if they are bringing the reboot back for another run … but we’re also not encouraged based on the most-recent ratings. We are talking here overall about a show that averaged a 0.3 rating and just over 1.6 million viewers, which aren’t numbers that offer up much reason for optimism. Even in the summer we think that Fox likely expects more from a scripted property, especially one with an episode last week that aired following NFL programming.

Does the network have a reason to rush along a renewal? Not really. Because this is a summer show they don’t have to make some sort of immediate decision; they can take their time and see to some extent what they want the next batch of episodes to look like.

From this perspective, though, it’s clear what the biggest issue with the new Fantasy Island was — the lack of big-name guest stars and stories that would draw in new viewers. If you are going to have an anthology show where every episode is basically its own thing, you need to find people who will generate curiosity. Maybe that means casting people who aren’t thought immediately of as actors like musicians or athletes — something that causes people to be interested. You’re probably not going to draw huge names from the acting world so with that in mind, you have to get creative. We wish we saw a little bit more of that.

