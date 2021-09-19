The Walking Dead season 11 episode 6 spoilers: Daryl’s loyalty







Next week on The Walking Dead season 11 episode 6, we’re going to see “On the Inside” look at many stories once again. This is an eventful episode stuffed full of content, including Judith having to grow up too fast and also more indications of what the Commonwealth world could be.

Moving forward, we could be getting more of a spotlight on Daryl, and it’s one that will put the character in a really compromising spot. He has to figure out where his loyalties lie — we know ultimately it’s to himself far and away over anything/anyone else, but he has to put on an act when the situation calls for it.

For a few more details now, take a look at The Walking Dead season 11 episode 6 synopsis below:

Escaping from walkers, Connie and Virgil hide in a house occupied by mysterious creatures. Pope tests Daryl’s loyalty to the Reapers with a conflicting mission, and Kelly leaves Alexandria in search of Connie.

We’re pretty deep into the first batch of episodes and with that, you should be concerned that we’re getting close to some enormous, epic event. While The Walking Dead has done some good stuff with its character-focused stuff as of late, you have to be worried about a huge, mass-casualty event that people will be talking about for some time. We know that Daryl and Carol are at least surviving because of their spin-off down the road, but that doesn’t mean that they are going to be smooth sailing until that point. We have to be prepared for them to run into all sorts of surprises and speed-bumps along the way.

