Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS, or delayed by football, Emmys?

So where do we begin here? Well, we have a little bit of bad news, in the event that you haven’t heard about it already: There is no new installment of the reality show on the air tonight. So what’s the reason for that? It has to do with the presence of the Emmys — it actually doesn’t have anything to do with NFL coverage this time around! Every four years CBS gets the awards show and it temporarily displaces some other things on the schedule for the night.

If you were not aware, Big Brother aired their typical Sunday broadcast this past Friday, which is the reason why the show’s live feeds went dark leading up to the final five eviction. (They had to tape some stuff in advance to accommodate the time change.) The next new Big Brother episode is going to air on Wednesday, which is going to feature the final four Veto Competition. The next eviction will happen on Thursday and in the end, that will set the stage for the final episode of the season.

Out of all of the remaining players it feels as though Xavier, by far, has the best chance of winning the grand prize. We’ve seen from him that he’s a force in competitions, and that he’s also done a really good job of managing a lot of his social relationships over the course of the game.

