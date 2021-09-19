Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9: Will Demar disrupt Riley, Maurissa?







As we prepare for Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 this Tuesday, it’s clear that Riley and Maurissa are one of the most solidified couples. They’ve gone on dates, have intense physical chemistry, and clearly are building something that could last.

With that being said, though, could the arrival of someone at the last minute shake things up a little bit? At the moment, you do have to wonder that…

In the sneak peek below, you can see the arrival of Demar and Ed to the beach for the first time. So why does this matter? Well, the simple answer is that going into Paradise, Demar is someone who Maurissa was interested in meeting. (Remember that Bachelor Nation talks before filming, and most of the cast often has an idea who is going to be turning up in advance.) This interest could cause the two to have some conversations, but we wouldn’t be shocked if there is some trickery going on with some of the previews here. It’s clear at the moment that Bachelor in Paradise wants us to be worried, but we haven’t seen a single thing from Maurissa at this point to suggest that she has eyes for anyone else. We do think that she and Riley will end up together, and maybe this is just going to be a tiny blip on the radar.

Ultimately, we’ll see precisely what happens and what the future holds on the show in a couple of days…

What do you most want to see for Riley, Maurissa, and Demar on Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9?

