Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 spoilers: More Kendall, Joe fallout







We know that Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 is going to feature a literal storm rolling in to the Mexico filming location. As it turns out, there’s also an emotional storm — one that could lead to Kendall leaving the show altogether.

At the end of this past episode, it looked already like she was getting ready to depart Paradise for good. She was clearly struggling with her feelings, and also how hard it was being back in the place where she and Joe first fell in love. It’s probably even harder since he’s with Serena now and is pretty far into that relationship.

Is there anything that Kendall might do to change things? Let’s go ahead and share the full Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 synopsis below:

“709” – There’s more than one storm brewing this week in Paradise. Picking up right where we left off, a devastated Kendall shares a tearful confession with her former beau, but a coupled-up Joe just can’t tell her what she wants to hear. Then, guest host Lil Jon attempts to turn up the heat, bringing in two new guys who are ready to make up for lost time. Meanwhile, some couples are taking it to the next level while others hit stumbling blocks, but things only get more complicated as clouds roll in and Paradise is forced to take a break from the beach. When the clouds part, even if there isn’t a lot of damage from the storm, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a mess to clean up on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Even if Kendall was to tell Joe that she wants to be with him again (and that’s not confirmed), will that change anything at all? It’s hard to say so. In addition to everything that we’ve said already about Joe being with Serena now, we’ve yet to hear anything that suggests the central issue with Joe and Kendall would be resolved: She didn’t want to move to Chicago. It’s a roadblock that they weren’t able to get past in their relationship; why would they now?

What do you think is coming on Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9?

