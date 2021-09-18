Billions season 5 episode 10 sneak peek: Chuck’s divorce demands







With Billions season 5 episode 10 set to premiere in just under 12 hours on Showtime, let’s dive into the latest with Chuck! Or, to be specific, let’s talk about his divorce proceedings with Wendy.

What is his endgame here? In the sneak peek below, Chuck makes it very clear that he wants to use a subpoena to look “under the hood” at some of her business dealings — a way for him to get, supposedly, what he is “owed.” He paints a situation here that is pretty challenging for Maggie Siff’s character — either pay him off over the next 48 hours or things are going to get messy. Very messy.

For the record, we think that messy is what Chuck ultimately wants out of this. He can’t possibly expect that Wendy is going to be able to get together an exorbitant amount of money in just two days, and he’s never even struck us as the sort of person eager to get a lot of cash in the first place. We see this instead as a power move — we think that his real hope is that he can use all of this as leverage to eventually get a stake in Axe Capital, that way he can try to tear them down from within. If not this, he knows that this would be the ideal way to fully get under Axe’s skin entirely. All of this could be fun to watch from a viewer’s point of view, but would Wendy ever allow it?

No matter where the story goes within this episode, we’ve already got a great feeling that it’s going to be dramatic. Let’s hope you are prepared for some serious fireworks.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billions right now

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to Billions season 5 episode 10?

What do you also think Chuck’s endgame is with all of this? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







