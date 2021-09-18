The Resident season 5 episode 3 spoilers: The Nic mystery continues







The Resident season 5 episode 3 is airing on Fox on October 5, and there’s one thing we know about it already: The network is REALLY doing everything that it can to keep what happens to Nic Nevin under wraps. They are not referring to the character’s fate in any press releases, despite the fact that we know already that Emily VanCamp is leaving the show.

There is also one other interesting wrinkle that is coming out of all of this at present: The simple fact that Fox isn’t really teasing many of Conrad’s stories, either. They likely know that it would give too many clues as to what could be coming up so with that, they are avoiding sharing details altogether. The full The Resident season 5 episode 3 synopsis is more evidence of precisely what we are talking about here:

When an accident brings a familiar patient into the Chastain ER, the doctors must face the reality of figuring out how to proceed with the best care, which leads the whole staff questioning every decision. Meanwhile, The Raptor and Leela deal with a patient returning with the long-term effects of [the virus] in the all-new “The Long and Winding Road” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Oct. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-503) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Even though the network isn’t mentioning it at present, we have a hard time thinking that the producers are going to be shying away from Nic’s absence AT ALL over the course of the coming episodes. We tend to imagine it will be a recurring part of at least the first half of the season, largely because she was so integral to everything at the hospital. Not only are we talking about Conrad’s wife and the mother of his baby, but also a friend to others and a valuable nurse practitioner.

