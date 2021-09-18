Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Prepare for final four Veto







The final four Veto Competition is taking place within the Big Brother 23 house later today, and suffice it to say, this is gonna be fascinating.

For starters, we don’t 100% think Kyland knows how much danger he’s in. For whatever reason, Kyland seems to be as invested in helping Xavier win as he does himself. He’s said for a little while now that one of his goals was to go against a competitor in the end, but the irony here is that this competitor would beat him. Xavier, meanwhile, seems far more fine to have Kyland go this week if the opportunity to eliminate him is there.

Watch our recent Big Brother 23 video! Below, we get into the final four HoH, the nominations, and what is coming after the fact. After you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for other updates you don’t want to miss throughout the rest of the season.

If we are to presume that the Veto today is overly physical, then you can claim it’s really going to be between Kyland and Xavier. It will likely involve knowledge of the game and we know the two have been studying relentlessly. If Kyland does win the Veto, we tend to think he’d go after Azah just because there’s been so much talk about the guys going to final three together. The irony in that, though, is that if this happens, Derek and Xavier would likely take each other. Granted, if Kyland got there with Xavier and Azah, it would probably be a similar situation. Even if Kyland wins out, there’s still a chance he loses the game since he could take Xavier to the final two.

There’s a chance there may be no saving Kyland’s game at this point; his biggest mistake may have been prioritizing Tiffany as a target over Xavier. Tiffany could have been more beatable in late comps and also, she didn’t have the loyalty of Derek F. and Azah. She only had Hannah, who still could’ve gone in the Double Eviction depending on how things played out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 23 right now

Who do you want to see win the final four Veto in Big Brother 23 today?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







