NCIS season 19 episode 2 spoilers: An early Mark Harmon mystery







Will Mark Harmon appear in NCIS season 19 episode 2? We know already that the title for this episode is “Nearly Departed.” However, CBS is doing what they can to keep a number of other details vague about this episode — including Gibbs’ status.

Late this week, the network unveiled a chorus of new photos all about this episode, but there is one continuous thread in all of them: No Gibbs. Instead, you have a few glimpses into Gary Cole as Alden Parker, an FBI agent who may also be hunting down the same serial killer that Gibbs and Marcie were after.

Watch our NCIS season 18 finale review!

One of the images that CBS has released for episode 2 is the one above, which features Knight and Torres on some sort of epic chase. (For the record, we love the look on Wilmer Valderrama’s face here.) We know that Pam Dawber is appearing in this episode and in that sense, it’d be rather interesting if Harmon doesn’t show up. All indications are that he will be appearing in fewer episodes this season, but even with that the network has yet to confirm anything. This has been, by far, the most mysterious offseason in the show’s history. The only thing we can say is that even if Gibbs is not in a given episode of the show, we still think that they are going to focus on him in some shape or form — even if the character is off-screen.

Remember that the premiere episode is airing on CBS this Monday!

