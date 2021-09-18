Magnum PI season 4 premiere promo: Higgins needs a little help!







Last night CBS aired the first long-form Magnum PI season 4 promo — and rest assured, the show you love is back!

At the end of the season 3 finale, Higgins decided to go overseas with Ethan as he made it a mission to care for some others in need. It was a chance for her to choose her relationship above all and go on this exciting adventure, but has it gone according to plan? We’d reckon that the answer is no, based on the pickle she finds herself in.

In the opening seconds of the promo, Magnum makes it fairly clear that he’s enjoying himself — he may miss Higgins, but a part of him is reveling in the freedom of taking on cases solo. There’s very little responsibility which, knowing Magnum, probably also means that he’s not making a whole lot of money out of his gigs. We’ve seen how that goes before…

So what happens when Thomas receives a call from Higgins asking for help? That’s when he, Rick, and TC may all spring into action! This should be a really exciting way to kick off the season since the case is international in nature, and it is one of their own who could be in a certain degree of danger. This episode is also a chance to see how everyone is faring in the time following the finale; how have some of these friendships/relationships evolved? We know that Magnum will be dating someone new, and it just so happens to be Detective Katsumoto’s partner. (For the time being, the two of them are keeping it under wraps.)

It’s been a long time since Magnum PI was on the air but already, we have a feeling that this premiere is going to be well worth the wait. Remember, the new season airs on October 1.

What do you most want to see on Magnum PI season 4?

