Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9: Will Marvin get his revenge?







There are so many important players as we prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 this weekend, but it’s already clear that Marvin has our attention and our curiosity. After all, there are a wide array of reasons for this!

At the end of this past episode, it seemed as though the Marvin character was going to be kicked out of Raq’s business for good — and we get it. He went behind her back to put one of Kanan’s ideas into motion, and he didn’t monitor the situation anywhere near well enough. Kanan got in over his depth and because of that, his actions led to the deaths of multiple testers and then also Nicole, a primary character in this story.

Watch our Raising Kanan episode 8 review below! This is a great way to refresh yourself and prepare for what’s coming tonight. After you check it out, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for some other updates that you don’t want to miss, including a new review later tonight.

Yet, Marvin has a chance now to get on Raq’s good graces once again. Remember that he saved Lou Lou from the fire and without him, we’re not altogether sure that he would have survived what transpired. This could allow him to have an open door again, or at the very least another chance to prove himself. Be prepared over the course of this episode to see Marvin doing whatever he can to go at Unique and his crew — we can’t promise that he is going to be successful, but we have a good feeling that there is going to be some drama that comes from it.

Here’s the real question that we’ve got entering the final two episodes: Will Raq, Marvin, Lou Lou, and Unique make it out of this season alive? It’s almost hard to think that they will since they are on such a collision course at this point.

