Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 spoilers: Raq advises Jukebox







This weekend’s new Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 should prove to be eventful — especially when it comes to establishing the future.

One of the things that we know about Jukebox down the road is that she becomes a police officer — not one who is necessarily on the straight and narrow, but a cop nonetheless. One of the biggest questions that we’ve wondered through all of this is simply how she got from point A to point B. It was fair to assume that Shannon Burke was somehow involved given that they’ve had a conversation already on the show, but to what degree?

Watch our recent Raising Kanan video! Below, you can check out some of our thoughts on this past episode and all the big events that transpired. After you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates.

In a new sneak peek for episode 9 that you can see over at Playbill, it actually looks as though it is Raq herself who really pushes Jukebox to get in contact more with Detective Howard’s partner. She realizes that there are times where it’s useful to have a cop on your side. This doesn’t mean that she wants Juke to betray her family, but rather that she work on finessing this relationship. If Burke is sniffing around Raq’s crew and potentially Kanan, it’s better that she is a friend than an enemy.

We’ll see where the dust settles over the course of this episode, but we think that the Burke – Jukebox dynamic is one to watching moving forward. It may be one where we don’t see it fully play out until season 2, largely because of where we are at present in the story and how much needs to be tackled by the writers.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay at the site for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







