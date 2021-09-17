Yellowstone season 4 teaser promo: Who else in danger?







Just in case you needed more reminders of the chaos at the start of Yellowstone season 4, why not check out the latest promo?

In the video at the bottom of this article, you can see that following the shocking end to last season, Taylor Sheridan is wasting almost no time getting the drama into high gear once more. While there is no guarantee that some of your favorite Duttons will survive the violence in the most-recent finale, we can promise more violence is on the way. Not only that, but some other familiar faces are in danger.

The person we’re perhaps the most worried about in this promo is Monica, as it looks almost as though someone is out to get her. You also see some shootouts, a desperate phone call, and maybe a few characters piecing together some clues as to what happened. We almost wonder if a chunk of the premiere will take place in almost real-time as we see how every single character responds to what happened to John, Beth, and Kayce — plus, what they plan to do from there.

We’ve seen this before, but our expectation at the moment is that the season 4 premiere will at least tell us who of the show’s main characters are actually still alive. After that, we could get a little more of a chance to learn as to who is behind the attacks and what the plan is from there. This has been one of the show’s greatest off-season mysteries ever and trust us when we say we’re BEYOND ready to finally get some answers!

"What about right or wrong? There's no such thing." #YellowstoneTV season 4 premieres Sunday Nov. 7, exclusively on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/aSwqPR3OxW — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 16, 2021

