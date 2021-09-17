Outlander season 6 spoilers: Caitriona Balfe teases ‘heartbreaking’ story







We know that Outlander season 6 will be using the buildup to the Revolutionary War as its backdrop but, much like so many seasons before it, it is really about the people. The primary focus for this season will and should be the characters, ones who inhabit the world of Fraser’s Ridge and greatly impact the lives of Jamie, Claire, and everyone else.

As we move into the new season, one of the major characters to watch for is Malva Christie, the daughter of Tom Christie. Tom and Jamie have a history and it’s far from a good one; these two characters will be caught in a huge storyline that could threaten the very ground the Frasers walk on. Those who have read A Breath of Snow and Ashes likely have a sense of what is coming, though we know already that this season may not follow every single line in the book to the letter.

Just to get you all the more intrigued about how the show is presenting the Christie story, here is what Caitriona Balfe had to say in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“Outlander does baddies and villains quite well. [The Christies] aren’t your typical villains, which is great and refreshing … Claire and Malva build a great relationship and bond. It’s very destabilizing for Claire. It’s a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in.”

As is often the case within the world of Outlander, we don’t think that every single element of this storyline will be presented right away. Instead, it’s likely to be more of a slow burn, where you meet the characters and watch things turn over time. If you aren’t familiar with the book story, you may end up being rather surprised at some of the directions it takes here!

Odds are, you are still months away from seeing the final product. There is no specific premiere date as of yet for Outlander season 6 but we would imagine it airing when we get around to early 2022.

