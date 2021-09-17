Burden of Truth season 5: Why isn’t it happening at The CW?







Following tonight’s finale, it makes a certain degree of sense to start talking about a Burden of Truth season 5. We aren’t we getting a chance to see that?

The first thing that we should do within this article is make it clear that tonight was the series finale. This news was initially announced a while ago, so it isn’t something that was sprung on the writers at the last minute. They had an opportunity to craft something that felt like a fitting end. That’s not something that a lot of shows get and with that in mind, we’re satisfied with the conclusion.

Could Burden of Truth have lasted a little while longer? It’s hard to think of an answer here other than “yes.” This was one of the more successful international adaptations that The CW has, and we would like to imagine it performed well enough in Canada. Yet, most Canadian shows don’t typically have incredibly-long runs; you hear of a few examples of the opposite but in general, we’re talking about shows that go somewhere between three and six seasons. This was a serviceable run for a legal drama and now, we just have to hope that the cast all get opportunities to move forward.

In general, we do tend to think that we will see Kristin Kreuk somewhere else on The CW in the future. After all, she went from Smallville to Beauty and the Beast to eventually doing this show. It’d be interesting to see her turn up somewhere in the Arrowverse at this point, especially since it could be a nod to some of the work that she did back on the network’s original big superhero show.

It’s always possible that Burden of Truth is revived down the road; for the time being, however, that’s just not something we are expecting.

