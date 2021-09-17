Blue Bloods season 12: Where is the first trailer?







In just two weeks Blue Bloods season 12 will arrive on CBS and yet, there really isn’t all that much out there about in terms of promos. What gives with that? What is CBS waiting for?

For a good while, we tried to shrug this off by saying that the network doesn’t like to release information for any of their shows too early. However, earlier this week they shared a first-look trailer for the new season of SWAT, and it is premiering the same night as the Tom Selleck drama! When you think about that, it suddenly starts to become a little more confusing as to why we’re not getting anything here yet.

Of course, there is an argument to be made that even if there was a promo out there, it probably wouldn’t be altogether substantial. This is a show that has never had the most extreme of marketing budgets around it; the posters are often modified versions of things we have seen a number of times before. Meanwhile, promos are often just tiny clips of Frank Reagan coupled with the famous family dinners. This is not a show marketed to diehard fans; instead, it’s promoted largely based on the nostalgia around Selleck and the hope that its family themes will resonate with a lot of viewers out there. Save for maybe a new moral dilemma from the Commissioner, there’s a good chance that the first promo wouldn’t give all that much away.

Is it possible that a preview will surface following tonight’s repeat on CBS? Sure, and if not then, we think that one will pop up over the course of the next week. The network will reveal some sort of promo before the show comes back; it’s largely a matter of when and then precisely what they choose to show off. A good bit of patience is going to be required here.

What are you hoping gets featured in a first-look trailer for Blue Bloods season 12?

