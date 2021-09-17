Legacies season 4 promo: Is Hope going to die?







The CW has officially unveiled one of the first promos for Legacies season 4, and we think this one already does a good job of setting the stakes. For Hope, we’re not sure that they could be any higher.

At the end of last season, we were already starting to wonder whether or not the character would go full tribid. It’s something that has been teased for a while, and it also may be one of the only ways that she is able to get out of her current predicament. This aforementioned promo (see below) shows a number of her closest friends in jeopardy, and you even get an ominous warning from MG at the end that Danielle Rose Russell’s character “is going to die.”

If Hope does die, what this means is that she’s going to be able to unlock her full vampire powers once and for all. It’s something that the writers could choose to explore further if they opt to do so, but we think there’s a “point of no return” risk that goes along with that. (Sure, technically they could figure out some way in which to reverse it, but we do think that there are some twists within this world that should stick. Otherwise, they don’t matter anywhere near as much.)

The premiere of Legacies season 4 is actually one that was shot at the end of the season 3 episode order so with that in mind, it’s probably going to be more seamless than a lot of other premieres out there. If you’re looking for continuity, you’re going to find it here! Yet, be worried for the fates of certain characters … very worried, in fact.

What do you most want to see for Hope on Legacies season 4 moving forward?

