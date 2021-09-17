Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10 preview: ‘No Weddings and a Funeral’







The first thing we should say entering Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10 is simply this: We’re sad. There are only three more episodes this season!

Technically, we should feel grateful right now since initially, the plan was for the Apple+ series to only do ten. The order was later extended by two, which is why we had this week’s fantastic “Beard After Hours.” It doesn’t actually do much to advance the story but, at the same time, it was a brilliant window into a man who often lives within his own world. You see how Jane is one of the only sources of his happiness, but that the happiness she provides is often unhealthy and dangerous to him. He finds some sort of value in being on the edge, but the risk is that he could fall off at any given moment.

The first concern entering next week’s episode is the title of “No Weddings and a Funeral.” We don’t know how you can feel 100% content after seeing something like that! This episode was a part of the original ten-episode order so odds are, it will continue the story in ways that you would want. We’ll see more of how Jamie is faring after his awful father turned up, what’s next for Sam and Rebecca, and whether or not Ted can get on the road to healing after his most-recent panic attack.

We’re building up to something shocking at the end of the season — that much feels clear. It could be something that jeopardizes Rebecca’s control in the club, or it could be something that causes Ted to realize he can’t be away from his son anymore. By the time the development arises, no matter what it is, we’ll probably feel silly for not anticipating it sooner.

What do you think is going to be coming in regards to Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to also come back around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

